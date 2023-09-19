Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Festive Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date

Ganesh Chaturthi kicks off on September 19 and culminates on September 28. The propitious Ganesh Puja muhurat commences at 11:01 a.m. and concludes at 1:28 p.m. on September 19. Additionally, the Chaturthi Tithi initiates on September 18 at 12:39 p.m. and concludes on September 19 at 1:43 p.m., in accordance with Drik Panchang.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 History and Significance

Lord Ganesha, venerated as the embodiment of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and happiness, boasts a captivating legend. The belief goes that Goddess Parvati fashioned Lord Ganesha from sandalwood paste and entrusted him with the task of safeguarding her while she bathed. Unaware of this arrangement, Lord Shiva returned, only to be astonished by Lord Ganesha's refusal to grant him entry. In his fury, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha's head. Witnessing this, an enraged Maa Parvati assumed the Kaali avatar, threatening the world's end. Upon learning the truth, Lord Shiva instructed his attendants to procure the head of a child whose mother was not looking. They returned with the head of a baby elephant, which was affixed to Ganesha, thus bestowing upon him his distinctive elephant-headed form.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds profound spiritual and cultural significance for Hindus. As the offspring of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha is believed to confer wisdom, success, and good fortune upon his devotees. Individuals seek his blessings before embarking on new ventures, taking exams, entering into marriage, or commencing new employment.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with boundless enthusiasm nationwide, with Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka serving as its epicenters. To honor Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring Ganpati Bappa's idols into their homes, with the duration of the festivities ranging from one-and-a-half days to ten days. The festival reaches its zenith during Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha by submerging his idols in water, accompanied by fervent prayers for his return in the following year. During the Visarjan processions, grand spectacles unfold, with participants chanting 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya.'