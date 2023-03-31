MasterChef India’s Seventh Winner to be Declared Tonight

MasterChef India, television's most popular cooking reality show is all set to get its seventh season’s winner.

The grand finale of the cooking reality show will be telecast on Friday. Viewers can watch the show live on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

The prize money of the MasterChef India Season 7 winner has not been officially revealed yet. However, the winner will likely be given an amount of Rs 25 lakh along with the trophy.

The judges in this season of MasterChef India are Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

The top three finalists of the cooking reality show are Assam’s Santa Sharma and Nayanjyoti Saikia, and the other finalist is Suvarna Vijay Bagul from Maharashtra.

Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna traveled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking.

Santa Sharma is a homemaker from Tezpur who started cooking at the age of eight. Her main aim in MasterChef India was to popularize the dishes from Assamese and Gorkha cultures on the world stage.

On the other hand, Suvarna Vijay Bagul is a home cook from Maharashtra who tries to impart a Maharashtrian flavor to the dishes she cooks. Suvarna has shared her interest in cooking and learning crafts from watching cooking shows.

It may be mentioned that earlier a few leaked pictures of Nayanjyoti wearing the apron and holding the trophy went viral on social media platforms claiming him to be the winner. However viewers need to be patient and wait for the episode to be telecast tonight to find out the winner of the show.