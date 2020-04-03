Light Diyas, Candles on April 5 at 9 PM: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video message on Friday asked the 130 crores of Indians to put off the light on April 5 and to light diyas, candles and mobile torchlights for 9 minutes to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, ‘Diya’, or mobile’s flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus: Prime Modi said.

Modi also requested to maintain social distancing while lighting diyas, candles or mobile flashlights.

Addressing the nation by sharing a video message, Modi said, “We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by a coronavirus.”

We are at home during the lockdown, but we are not alone as the collective strength of the entire country is with each one of us, said Modi.

The PM has addressed the nation twice since the coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address, the Prime Minister called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 for 21 days.

He has also kept up a steady stream of tweets urging citizens to follow social distancing and strictly follow lockdown rules.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

In the past couple of days, PM Modi has also shared videos on yoga for people to try during their stay-at-home period.

At a meeting held on Thursday afternoon with Chief Ministers through video conferencing, PM Modi asked for a common plan to ensure the staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends. He said, “It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.”