Lightning Bolt Kills 2 In Tamulpur

Amid rainy season in Assam, lightning bolt have killed two persons in Tamulpur district of Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, the two persons who were brothers, was working on their paddy fields when the lightning struck.

The two brothers could not save their live from the lightning falling into them and had to face death on their fields itself.

The two deceased have been identified as Sagadar Boro and Cornel Boro. They were residents of Nagrajuli area of Tamulpur in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Nagrajuli Police have taken the two dead bodies from the paddy fields for post mortem reports.