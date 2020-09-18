Lightning Strikes Playground, Footballer Dies

In a tragic incident, a football player was killed by lightning in between a match at a village playground in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Thursday. However, the Police was informed about it on Friday morning.

Four other players sustained injuries as a result and were rushed to the Gumla Sadar hospital for treatment before being released on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Paras Panna, was a resident of Tetar Toli village.

A Hindustan Times report quoted the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chainpur, Kuldeep Kumar as saying, “A match named Neman Kujur football championship was going on when the lightning strike took place at the ground. One player died due to the strike, while four others received injuries in the incident.”

The Police, as reported, sent a team to the spot today to investigate how the match was played in violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“They will certify the death and also investigate how the match was organised in violation of lockdown protocol. They will find out the organiser of the football match so that appropriate action could be taken,” the report quoted Kumar as saying on the matter.