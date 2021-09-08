Lily Collins And Writer-Director Charlie McDowell Ties Knot

By Pratidin Bureau on September 8, 2021

Actor Lily Collins and writer-director Charlie McDowell got married over the weekend in Dunton, Colorado, PTI reported.

The “Emily in Paris” star made the announcement on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“I”ve never wanted to be someone”s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.

“On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other”s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…” Collins, 32, captioned a photo of the couple kissing at the altar.

McDowell, best known for his feature directorial debut “The One I Love”, also shared the news on Instagram.

The filmmaker wrote. “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I”ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.”

Collins announced their engagement last September on Instagram.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in July 2019, with Collins making their relationship social media official in August that year.

