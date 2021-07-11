Lionel Messi And His Journey Towards The Massive Copa America Win

Fighting through a growth hormone deficiency, the superstar of football Lionel Messi was born in the city of Rosario. Messi reached the pinnacle of Football with Barcelona and has always been the most talked footballer who is known to be one of the best in Football history.

However, despite the excellence of the player and all the glory that he has bought through the Barcelona team, the void of not having a title with the national team of Argentina at a senior international level was too much of regret for the star player in his sparkling football career.

Finally, after 16 years of stryuggle and regrets in his heart, the Lionel Messi lifts the Title at the end of Copa America 2021 after beating Brazil at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio.

Life came back and brought pride and joy to the heart of this boy from Rosario as he finally gifted his country its first International title since 1993 at a stadium where he had to undergo the crushing World Cup final defeat against Germany in 2014.

This was his Copa America Trophy. Reports said that he was the driving force behind the stellar campaign of the Albiceleste as he racked up four goals and five assists on his way to the final of the team.

This win for Argentina’s superhero came after losing four finals in the past. Let’s look back to the journey of Lionel Messi experiencing four losses to the day of great victory.

Copa America 2007

Young Lionel Messi saw his team lose at 3-0 to the strong Brazil as Julio Baptista, an Roberto Ayala own goal and Dani Alves snatched the title away from Argentina and extended its wait for a national title. This was the start of the series of disappointment that the player and his team faced for the next three finals.

World Cup 2014

This was Argentina’s golden period under manager Alejandro Sabella and the game was one unforgettable match for all the Argentina supporters and team members. The fans saw a broken shattered Lionel Messi as Mario Gotze’s 113th minute goal was enough for Germany to win the World Cup.

Copa America 2015

The next heartbreak came in 2015 as Argentina and Chile played out a 0-0 draw and the match went to penalties. Argentina lost that shootout and what made it even bitter and hard to digest for Messi was the fact that he could not convert his spot-kick. Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega also missed their respective penalties.

Copa America 2016

Argentina, once again faced Chile in 2016 at the Copa America Centenario final staged in the United States of America. The match was tied after extra time once again, which forced a penalty shootout and Messi missed his penalty. Chile was crowned champion for the second consecutive year and the football goat had to see his defeat the fourth time.

The loss had affected Messi so deep that he announced his international retirement after that defeat. People started going insane with the sudden decision of the player that he was forced to reverse the decision some months later.

On Saturday, after 28 long years, Argentina rejoices its first senior international win. The country cannot forget the GOAT, Lionel Messi who after numerous ups and downs and injuries led his country to a record-equally 15th Copa America title.

With this glorious victory, Argentina also remembers the senior number 10, Diego Armando Maradona who made Argentina shine amid odds.