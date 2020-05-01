Top StoriesNationalRegional

Liquor, paan shops to open in green, orange zones

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Home Ministry has granted permission to liquor shops to open again in Green and Orange zones as well as to those located outside hotspots or containment areas even in the Red zones.

MHA extended the current 40-day nationwide lockdown for two more weeks in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, the government has also cautioned liquor shop owners to fully adhere to social distancing guidelines and maintain two-metre distance between all customers.

The government order also stated that all liquor and tobacco shops inside malls or shopping complexes will remain closed till further notice.

