Liquor price hike: Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal to take cumulative decision

By Pratidin Bureau
File image
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the governments of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will take a cumulative decision regarding an increase in liquor prices.

He also said that a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter will be held on May 8 and an integrated structure will be formed.

After the central government eased restrictions in the third phase of the extended nationwide lockdown, liquor shops in several states opened up Monday to massive crowds of people queuing up to buy alcohol.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan were among the states that allowed the sale of liquor. In Assam, liquor shops have been open since Saturday.

