List of newly positive COVID-19 cases in Assam

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening confirmed that the State has reported 20 cases of COVID-19 positive so far. It may be mentioned here that all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.
Here is the list of the people who have been newly detected COVID-19 positive:
- Mohammad Hanif (57) detected at Nalbari
- Mohammad Shahrukh (21) detected at Nalbari
- Mohammad Rijuwan (21) detected at Nalbari
- Ashraf Ali, detected in South Salmara
READ MORE: