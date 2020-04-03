List of newly positive COVID-19 cases in Assam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
List of newly positive COVID-19 cases in Assam
1

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening confirmed that the State has reported 20 cases of COVID-19 positive so far. It may be mentioned here that all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Here is the list of the people who have been newly detected COVID-19 positive:

  • Mohammad Hanif (57) detected at Nalbari
  • Mohammad Shahrukh (21) detected at Nalbari
  • Mohammad Rijuwan (21) detected at Nalbari
  • Ashraf Ali, detected in South Salmara

READ MORE:

List of all positive COVID-19 cases in Assam
Continue Reading
You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

New Train between Naharlegun-Dibrugarh

National

UP Doctor Booked Under NSA over anti-CAA Speech

World

Around 60 babies a day are taking their first breath in appalling conditions: UNICEF

Technology

Gaming disorder a mental health issue, says WHO

Regional

Rabha Divas observed across Assam

National

Two teens drown in Yamuna current

Comments
Loading...