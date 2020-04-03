List of newly positive COVID-19 cases in Assam

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening confirmed that the State has reported 20 cases of COVID-19 positive so far. It may be mentioned here that all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Alert ~ Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20.



All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event.



Update at 5 pm / April 3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2020

Here is the list of the people who have been newly detected COVID-19 positive:

Mohammad Hanif (57) detected at Nalbari

Mohammad Shahrukh (21) detected at Nalbari

Mohammad Rijuwan (21) detected at Nalbari

Ashraf Ali, detected in South Salmara

