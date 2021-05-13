List Of Vehicles Exempted From Odd-Even Rule In Kamrup Metro

A day after the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration issued odd-even formula for plying of personal and private vehicles in Guwahati, the Assam State District Management Authority on Thursday issued a list of vehicles that are exempted from the purview of restriction on movement between 2 PM and 5 AM.

As notified by jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority, in continuation of the order issued vide No. ASDMA.24l2020lPt-21241 dated 12th May 2021 following is clarified:

All Officials and persons, both government and private involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, IMD,CWC, Water Resources Department, PHE, NlC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid ldentity card. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies. All Judicial officers/officials of courts of Assam on the production of valid identity cards. All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff etc., and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and other medical & health services). Pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services. Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card. Electronic and print Media on production of valid identity cards. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission / E-pass will be required for such movements. Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services/commodities shall be allowed: i)Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, and medical equipment. ii) Banks, lnsurance offices and ATMs. iii) Telecommunications, internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services. iv) Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through e-commerce. v) Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. vi) Power generation, transmission, and distribution units, and services. vii) Cold storage and warehousing services. viii) Private security services. ix) Manufacturing units of essential commodities. x) Production units or services, which require continuous process

10. Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination.

11. All the officials/persons entrusted with election related works either by Government authorities or by private enterprises or by the authorities of any political party or contesting candidate on production of a valid ldentity card/ engagement letter / appointment order / work order.

12. All the employees / persons involved in operations related to forestry under the Environment & Forest department on production of valid ldentity card.

13. Organizations involved in humanitarian / philanthropic works such as supply of cooked food to the COVID patients, feeding of stray animals subject to obtaining prior permission from the jurisdictional DC.

B. Following is clarified based on queries received from different quarters:

1. Operation of physical activities of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) including e-auction are allowed with 20% of the total work force till 1 PM including tea tasting, sampling, brokering. Warehousing is fully exempted.

2. All Agricultural implements supply and maintenance activities may be allowed.

3. Hotels which are accommodating quarantined persons, medical and emergency staff, air crew may be allowed to operate with skeletal service.

4. Continuous process industries may be allowed to function, subject to workforce staying in the premises without outwards/inwards movement between 2 PM to 5 AM.

5. Agricultural and Tea Garden activities shall continue with strict observance COVID-1 9 appropriate behaviour.

6. Activities relating to essential items supply from and to FCI establishments may be allowed to operate.

7. Hospitals and other related medical establishments including their manufacturing and distribution units both in public and private sector such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances etc will continue to remain functional. The transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support services be permitted.

8. Private security services shall continue;

9. Manufacturing units of essential commodities shall continue.

10. Railway offices and persons directly linked with operation of passenger and goods trains shall continue to operate.

11. Bank, lnsurance Company and other financial institutions are allowed to work with skeletal staff. ATMs shall continue to operate 24×7.

12. Government / semi government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff who are allowed to attend office upto 1 PM for emergency and essential works shall be exempted from the odd even vehicular regulation (as notified by jurisdictional DDMA).

13. Medicine Distributors and CNF can operate round the clock with optimum workforce for maintaining supply chain of medicines.

14. For containment zones Deputy Commissioner may work out a mechanism to identify vendors and allow specified vehicles in designated areas of containment zones to sell all perishable and grocery items for a stipulated time period.