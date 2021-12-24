Litterateur Rongbong Terang Presented Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

Noted Litterateur Rongbong Terang was presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2021 organised today at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Rongbong Terang had worked as an Assamese teacher in Diphu Government Boy High School. He was an Assamese lecturer in Diphu Government College and also acted as Principal-in-charge on April 1, 2000, and retired on 30 November 2002.

He was also the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha for two terms. His early education was in Lanka High School. In 1966, he completed his post-graduation from Gauhati University.

Apart from the award, the eminent personality was also handed a cheque of ₹1,11,111 in presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Lok Sabha and the chief guest of the award ceremony, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, among other dignitaries present on stage.

