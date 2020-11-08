NationalTop Stories

Living Inspiration For India: Modi Praises Advani

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday claiming he is a living inspiration to the country including the BJP workers.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said Advani, who was the home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a crucial role in India’s development; connected the party with the masses.

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and according to the prime minister he continues to be a living inspiration to the crores of BJP workers and the citizens.

The prime minister further wished Advani a healthy and long life.

