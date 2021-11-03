Local Holiday Declared on Nov 5 in Kamrup District for Diwali

By Pratidin Bureau on November 3, 2021

The Kamrup (Rural) district administration has declared a local holiday on Friday (November 5) on the occasion of Diwali.

All government offices, financial institutions, educational institutions falling under the jurisdiction of Kamrup district shall remain closed on the day.

However, officers/Staff/Teachers who are engaged with the conduct of any Examination Duties or other Essential Services in the district are exempted from the purview of this local holiday, said a notification issued by the administration.

ALSO READ: Assam: Former Minister Abdul Muhib Mazumder Dies at 89

DiwaliKamrup districtLocal Holiday
Related Posts

USTM Awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” by NAAC

West Bengal: 1 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested

Facebook To Shut Down Facial Recognition System

Tripura Police Registers 5 Cases Against 71 for Fake Posts

Assam: Former Minister Abdul Muhib Mazumder Dies at 89

Dengue Outbreak: 9 States & UTs Have High Caseloads

Assam CM Debunks Fake Tweet, Alarms Tweeple To “Stay Off Misinformation”