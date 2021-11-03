Local Holiday Declared on Nov 5 in Kamrup District for Diwali

The Kamrup (Rural) district administration has declared a local holiday on Friday (November 5) on the occasion of Diwali.

All government offices, financial institutions, educational institutions falling under the jurisdiction of Kamrup district shall remain closed on the day.

However, officers/Staff/Teachers who are engaged with the conduct of any Examination Duties or other Essential Services in the district are exempted from the purview of this local holiday, said a notification issued by the administration.

