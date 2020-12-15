Local Holiday in BTR Today for Swearing-in Ceremony

Pramod Bodo
The BTC administration has declared a local holiday in all the four districts of BTR on Tuesday for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members of the BTC.

The Principal Secretary of BTC declared December 15 as a local holiday in an order issued on Monday.

UPPL chief Promod Boro, who has been named as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will take oath on Tuesday in Kokrajhar.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Bodofa Nagar in Kokrajhar at 10 am today.

Assam chief minister Sarbannanda Sonowal, Minister Himanda Biswa Sarma and several other top BJP leaders will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi accepted the claim of the UPPL-BJP-GSP to form the new council.

The government offices will remain closed in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri districts.

