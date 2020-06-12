Locals at Baghjan Stage Sit-In-Demonstration

By Pratidin Bureau
The locals of Baghjan staged a sit-in-demonstration at the relief camp demanding compensation for the affected families and to stop oil excavation at the oil field.

The protest took place at Digholtorong High School on Friday.

Notably, relief camps have been set up at Baghjan, Guijan, and Dhelakhat after the oil well caught fire on June 9. A total of 625 families are taking shelter at Guijan High School while 42 families are taking shelter in Dhelakhat Tea Garden Primary School.

There are 5-6 relief camps in and around Baghjan where around 10,000 people have been shifted.

