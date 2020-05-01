Monday bus- Ola/Uber open in Assam

Come Monday the public transport will be back in Assam the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification allowed bus and taxi service in Green Zone, implying the buses can travel most of Assam.

In the Guwahati city, the Ola-Uber-Rapido will be back on the road from Monday but can carry only one passenger at a time.

The MHA notification, however, did not specifically say that inter-district bus will be prohibited but it said that Buses with 50% capacity will be plied.

This will come as a great relief as thousands of people used to commute between Guwahati and nearby districts.

GREEN ZONE

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.

ORANGE ZONE

In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 2 passengers only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides

The exhaustive guidelines detail whether citizens are allowed to move, what industries can function, what items can be sold, what measures are to be followed by workplaces remaining open during the lockdown phase, and more.

