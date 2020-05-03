Lockdown 3.0: People Above 65 Years Barred From Lockdown Relaxation

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lockdown 3.0: People Above 65 Years Barred From Lockdown Relaxation
54

The Assam government has announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown for a slew of activities from Monday but people above 65 years and children below 12 years have been barred from venturing out of their homes except for medical reasons.

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that “All offices and businesses allowed to function will operate during the day hours with sufficient time for employees and proprietors to return home before a total curfew starts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice,”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

Ranveer-Deepika to get married in Italy

Regional

Assam Writer booked for allegedly writing against tea tribes

National

2 Naxals Involved In BJP MLA’s Killing Gunned Down

Top Stories

Compare India-Pakistan military strength

National

Will Never Allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

National

Court rejects plea on offering namaz at Ayodhya disputed site

Comments
Loading...