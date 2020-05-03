Lockdown 3.0: People Above 65 Years Barred From Lockdown Relaxation

The Assam government has announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown for a slew of activities from Monday but people above 65 years and children below 12 years have been barred from venturing out of their homes except for medical reasons.

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that “All offices and businesses allowed to function will operate during the day hours with sufficient time for employees and proprietors to return home before a total curfew starts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice,”