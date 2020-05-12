Lockdown 4.0 will have entirely new rules : Modi

Key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech

Lockdown 4.0 will have entirely new rules. Lockdown 4.0 will be different and have new rules; you will be informed about it before May 18. Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package. Every Indian must become vocal for our local.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, of 10 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product. Addressing the nation on the novel coronavirus crisis, PM Narendra Modi said that the package is focussed on a self-reliant India.

This is the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Time has taught us that we must make ‘local’ the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local: PM Narendra Modi in address to nation.

