Lockdown 4.0: Will Salons, Barber Shops Open? Check Here

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks until May 31 with significant relaxations.

The new phase comes with considerable set of relaxations outside containment zones as the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has permitted barber shops, salons and shopping complexes to open, and allowed interstate movement of passenger cars and buses.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. The government has also allowed inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states. The MHA said states will decide various zones, taking into consideration parameters shared by the Health Ministry.