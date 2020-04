In a bid to strictly implement the nationwide lockdown in the state, the Assam Police has registered over 642 cases, booking close to 1,350 people for violating the prohibitory orders.

Rs 26,73,900/- has also been collected by the police after imposing challans or fines on 7447 vehicles and 17 boats for violating lockdown rules.

The Assam police has so far arrested 33 people — including an Army jawan and a state legislator — for spreading false information about the coronavirus.