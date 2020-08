Unable to face the financial woes brought about by lockdown any longer, a married couple of Phutukibari, Bilasipara committed suicide by burning themselves to death today.

Identified as Bishnu Nath (34) and Majoni Nath (22) died by pouring kerosene on themselves before setting themselves on fire.

As per sources, they took the extreme step due to the state of poverty they were in. Nath was a tempo driver.