Lockdown: Cargo flights to transport medical & essential items to NE States

Amid the 21-day lockdown across the country, medical equipments and emergency goods besides other essential items will be transported to the North Eastern States by using exclusive Cargo Air Flights.

Union DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed the decision. The Minister said that the decision was taken to reassure the people of the region that even at this hour of trial, they are receiving as much attention as any other part of the country. “The decision to operate Cargo flights for North-East is only a reiteration of the fact that the concern for Northeast is close to Modi’s heart even at this crucial time,” informed Jitendra Singh.

Air India's special Cargo flight landed at #Guwahati airport late last night, carrying all the essentials, including medical equipment, for #NorthEast . #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/gPp3pwzQkF — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the contact details and road map for the Cargo operation will be revealed soon and the Directors of the airports of the region have been asked to inform about their requirements through Twitter.