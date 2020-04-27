LOCKDOWN: Economic activities likely to reopen in green & orange zones

The lockdown has proved effective and has helped India in reaching a better position as compared to the rest of the world.

Economic activities in the country are likely to reopen in green and orange zones. The states that are comparatively less affected by the COVID-19 infection could reopen, especially in districts. A final decision will be taken after May 3, when the lockdown is due to end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Sources said the Prime Minister has asked all states to prepare their plan on exiting the lockdown by demarcating districts as red, green and orange based on the level of infection.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi commented that the lockdown has proved effective and has helped India in reaching a better position as compared to the rest of the world.

Total number of novel coronavirus cases in India neared the 28000-mark on Monday with more than 800 deaths in India. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 27,892, including 20835 active cases and 6184 discharged patients.