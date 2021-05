Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown by another week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on twitter.

“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” he tweeted.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

On April 19, a week-long lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus. It was once again extended by a week on April 25.

Delhi saw over 27,000 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases stood at 1.15 lakh.