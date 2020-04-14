Lockdown extended till May 3, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Till April 20, lockdown will be strengthened further. Conditional relaxation in limited areas from then onward keeping in mind farmers and daily wagers. Detailed guidelines to be issued soon.

If India had nor adopted a holistic approach, integrated approach, and taken some quick decisions, the imagination on what could have happened gives us goosebumps: Modi.

We had to bear a cost for the #Lockdown21 but it is nothing when compared to the safety of life of the citizen of India… But, despite all efforts being taken by health workers and essential service providers, the way #corona has spread is concerning: Modi.

During the extended lockdown, we have to maintain the same discipline. Now, we cannot afford to let coronavirus spread to news districts… Hotspots to be put under stricter surveillance. Stricter action will be taken: Modi.

Stricter enforcement of rules will be required as more hotspots are created. Till April 20, every district, zone and neighbourhood will be keenly assessed in terms of adherence to lockdown, number of cases, etc. The areas where no new cases emerge can be given some relaxation in terms of essential services. However, if new cases emerge, the relaxations will be curbed and enforcement will become stricter again… A detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow: Modi.