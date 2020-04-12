Top StoriesRegional

Lockdown EXTN: Assam will follow Centre’s advisories

By Pratidin Bureau
869

The state government will not issue any directive regarding the ongoing lockdown and follow only the Centre’s advisories. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state’s Council of Ministers on Sunday.

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers of several states to discuss the extension of nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and several other strategies to fight the highly contagious disease which has afflicted more that 7,000 people in the country.

It was also decided that the Deputy Commissioners of the districts will have to maintain social distance while implementing the central government’s directives on lockdown.

