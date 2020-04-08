LOCKDOWN EXTN: PM Modi To Hold All CMs Meet on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers of the states on Saturday via video conferencing. A decision over lockdown extension is likely to be taken after the meeting.

In his last meeting with the CMs, PM Modi had sought suggestions on lifting the lockdown.

PM Modi held a meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of different parties this morning. However, there is unlikely to be any immediate announcement, before April 11, say sources.

The meeting started at 11 a.m. through video conferencing, to decide the future course of action as far as coronavirus outbreak in India is concerned, among other key issues.

India has entered the fifteenth day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The primary point on the agenda remains whether to end the lockdown or extend it and if the government wishes to withdraw it, what should be the approach. The current shutdown is slated to end on April 14.



Another point of discussion is the economic impact of the shutdown and how to deal with it. Money released to states, future of daily wage workers who are the worst hit due to total shutdown and scope if any possible economic package are also on the table to discuss in the meeting, said sources.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases breached the 5000-mark and as many as 149 people have been reported dead from the disease. A total of 5194 cases have been reported so far, of which 401 people have recovered. The Supreme Court today told the government that Coronavirus testing should be free of cost even in private labs.