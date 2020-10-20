“Lockdown Has Ended, But Virus Still There”, Warns PM

Ahead of the festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressing the nation said even if lockdown has ended, the countrymen cannot afford to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around.

In his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, “It has been a long journey from Janta Curfew to now. Economic activities are also increasing. Many people have started going out of their houses. The festival season is around and markets too have been full of buzz”.

“However, If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk,” the prime minister said.

“We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there,” he said.

The prime minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

“We all must remember, there can be no laxity or complacency still a medicine or vaccine is found,” Modi said.