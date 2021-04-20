Top StoriesHealthNational

Lockdown In Jharkhand From April 22-29

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
31

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared a week-long lockdown starting from April 22 to 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said at high-level meeting.

Soren further said the period will be observed as “health safety week” and urged people not to stay outdoors unless it is necessary.

The identified offices of the central government, state government, and also those in the private sector have been exempted from the total shutdown while others will remain shut, Soren said in a statement.

Related News

Common Entrance Exam, Army Recruitment Rally In Northeast…

PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Mizoram: 7-Day Lockdown In Aizwal, 10 Other Districts

UGC-NET Exams For December 2020 Cycle Deferred

Agriculture, industries, and mining operations will function during the time. Religious places will remain open but devotees in fixed numbers will be allowed there during this time period, he also said.

The chief minister said that curfew under section 144 of the CrPC will be in force across Jharkhand during this time to prevent the gathering of more than five persons at a public place. The detail of the curbs during the lockdown will be issued this evening, he added.

You might also like
Regional

Scrapped Currency notes Seized: 2 arrested

National

Heavy downpour in Mumbai | Transportation system paralysed

World

Ex Pak. President Musharraf admitted to hospital

National

PMO Seeks Inquiry Into Assam Urea Scam

National

Deep Ocean Mission On Cards: Harsh Vardhan

Regional

Govt. extends ‘Apon Ghar’ scheme by 1 year

Comments
Loading...