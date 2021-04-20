Lockdown In Jharkhand From April 22-29

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared a week-long lockdown starting from April 22 to 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said at high-level meeting.

Soren further said the period will be observed as “health safety week” and urged people not to stay outdoors unless it is necessary.

The identified offices of the central government, state government, and also those in the private sector have been exempted from the total shutdown while others will remain shut, Soren said in a statement.

Agriculture, industries, and mining operations will function during the time. Religious places will remain open but devotees in fixed numbers will be allowed there during this time period, he also said.

The chief minister said that curfew under section 144 of the CrPC will be in force across Jharkhand during this time to prevent the gathering of more than five persons at a public place. The detail of the curbs during the lockdown will be issued this evening, he added.