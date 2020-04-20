Lockdown: List Of What Will Remain Open In Non-Hotspot Areas From Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nation-wide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic which has afflicted more than 14,000 people in the country and has killed over 480 people.

Here is the list of services which will remain open in Non-hotspot areas from April 20:

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry

Animal husbandry activities

All health services (including AYUSH)

Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50 per cent workers

Financial sector

Social sector

Public utilities

Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

Supply of essential goods

Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries/Industrial establishments (both government and private)

Construction activities

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open.

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

During his address to the nation, PM Modi had hinted at some relaxations during the lockdown for agricultural and industrial sectors from April 20, which are facing huge losses due to the restrictions in the lockdown. Day after PM’s announcement, the home ministry issued certain guidelines for the relaxations and restrictions during the lockdown 2.0.

Meanwhile, the government has released a consolidated list of services that will start functioning from April 20. Releasing the list on Twitter, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, made it clear that these relaxations will no be implemented in the containment zones.