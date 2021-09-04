NationalTop Stories

Lockdown Measures in Dimapur Extended Till September 16

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur has notified that the existing lockdown measures would continue to remain in force till September 16 with additional relaxations and directives.

In an order, Dimapur DC Rajesh Soundararajan stated that shops and business establishments dealing with essential goods and commodities such as vegetable, fish/meat vendors, milk booths, bakeries, local grocery stores, public utility services like LPG and E-commerce services etc. would remain open on all the days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the lockdown period.

The order stated that all other shops/business establishments dealing with all kinds of goods/items/articles and also all shops located in New Market, Hongkong Market and Hazi Park have been permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Related News

PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit US Late September

Proper Coordination Needed To Combat Cybercrime: Assam DGP

Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Fire Explosion

Shooter Manish Narwal wins Gold in Mixed 50m Pistol,…

Further, the night curfew would remain enforced from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m, the order said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Fire Explosion

You might also like
Top Stories

20 Taliban Militants Killed In Airstrikes: Afghan Army

Assam

Woman chopped off alleged rapist’s erogenous part

Top Stories

Mizoram, Nagaland To Start Vaccination For 18-44 On May 17

Sports

Humiliating defeat awaits India in last test

Top Stories

Naga Pact | Assam Need Not To Worry: Sonowal

Assam

SKM Stake Claim to Form Government In Sikkim