Lockdown Measures in Dimapur Extended Till September 16

Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur has notified that the existing lockdown measures would continue to remain in force till September 16 with additional relaxations and directives.

In an order, Dimapur DC Rajesh Soundararajan stated that shops and business establishments dealing with essential goods and commodities such as vegetable, fish/meat vendors, milk booths, bakeries, local grocery stores, public utility services like LPG and E-commerce services etc. would remain open on all the days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the lockdown period.

The order stated that all other shops/business establishments dealing with all kinds of goods/items/articles and also all shops located in New Market, Hongkong Market and Hazi Park have been permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Further, the night curfew would remain enforced from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m, the order said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Fire Explosion