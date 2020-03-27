LOCKDOWN will be implemented strictly: CM Sonowal

Sonowal Urges upon people to adhere to lockdown call to break the chain of infection

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday made it unequivocally clear that the 21 day lock down, the call of which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to practice social distance and social gathering need to be followed in letter and spirit and the administration of the both the districts need to enforce the lockdown in their jurisdiction.

CM Sonowal also made it clear that if any individual breaks the law, government will take stern action for the larger benefits of the society.

Sonowal also stressed on generating mass awareness to motivate people to adhere to lockdown for their own benefit. He also asked the DCs to create awareness on the tea garden areas to motivate people to collect essential daily commodities by maintaining personal distance. He also asked the DCs to keep a close watch on the traders so that the demand and price of essential commodities remain under control and nobody can take the situation to increase the price.

In view of the Covid 19 pandemic and its effect in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited Jorhat Medical College and took stock of the emergency services including isolation and quarantine wards in the hospital in case of the virus outbreak in the district and its adjoining areas.



Sonowal who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MLA Bimal Bora took stock of the treatment facilities put in place to deal with the situation arising out of Covid 19 outbreak.

He also said that the need of the hour is to follow the advisories given by the health department. He also made it clear that government would take strict action against the violators of lockdown. Government agencies, public representatives and other organizations are working in tandem to generate mass awareness and since people above 65 years and children below 10 years are very vulnerable, special steps need to be taken against their wellbeing.