Lockdown3.0: What is Open and closed for Assam & NE

Assam and the North-Eastern states are relatively free from the National Wide Lockdown3.0 as it is mostly Red zone oriented and none of the districts of Assam are in the Red Zone..

Most of the activities including passenger bus and taxi serves will open with some restriction like 50% passenger in bus and 1 passenger in Ola-Uber. However, Hotel, restaurant, Cnemal hall and religious places shall continue to remain closed for now.

This has come as a huge relief as 30 of the 33 districts of Assam are in Green zone and three are in Orange zone and economy can pick up from Monday onwards.

Here is what is going to remain open and closed in Assam and other parts of Northeast.

Open

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities that are prohibited (see below) throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone.

Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.

In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only.

Four wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Prohibited