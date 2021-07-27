Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Ninth Time Till 4:30 PM

Amid continuous sloganeering, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the ninth till 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 4 pm.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament witnessed several adjournments earlier today as well.

It was the sixth day of Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Since the start of the session, there has been sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the farmers’ protest, Pegasus project and other issues.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu raised concerns about the continuous disruptions of the House.

Amidst uproar from Opposition parties, the Monsoon session commenced last week. Due to the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce the newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to end on August 13.

