Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 4 PM Amid Opposition Uproar

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday following uproar from the opposition on several issues.

It has been adjourned till 4 pm, minutes after resumption at 2 pm.

Earlier today, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

The Parliament resumed on Thursday morning.

Soon after starting the business, there has been uproar by the Opposition leaders over the Pegasus Project, farmers’ agitation, inflation and other issues.

On Monday, the Monsoon Session began amidst ruckus by Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.