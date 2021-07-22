NationalTop Stories

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 4 PM Amid Opposition Uproar

By Pratidin Bureau

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday following uproar from the opposition on several issues.

It has been adjourned till 4 pm, minutes after resumption at 2 pm.

Earlier today, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

The Parliament resumed on Thursday morning.

Soon after starting the business, there has been uproar by the Opposition leaders over the Pegasus Project, farmers’ agitation, inflation and other issues.

On Monday, the Monsoon Session began amidst ruckus by Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

Also Read: FIR Against Former Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh, 5 Others For Extortion
