Lok Sabha Passes ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021’

On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Monday, the ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021’ was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members, soon after the Parliament’s winter session commenced today.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, after the Lower House resumed. Amid ruckus by Opposition MPs, the Bill was then passed in the House.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha demanded a discussion on the Bill in the House. The Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members. On Friday, the three ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021’ was circulated among Rajya Sabha members.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

