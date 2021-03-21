Top StoriesNational

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
17

Lok Sabha speaker and MP Om Birla has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) COVID centre in New Delhi.

According to an official statement, he is currently stable and all his parameters are normal.

“Shree Om Birla, Member of Parliament and Speaker of the Lok Sabha tested positive for Covid on March 19. He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” an official statement read.

Related News

India Records Highest Single Day COVID Spike With 43,846…

Congress Candidate Susanta Borgohain Attacked In Thowra

JP Nadda To Release BJP’s Manifesto On March 23

“PM Modi Did Not Keep A Single Promise In Assam”: Priyanka…

You might also like
Top Stories

BJP plans ‘digital rallies’ to achieve MISSION 100+

Health

Sonari MLA Nabanita Handique Tests COVID+

Regional

BTC polls: UPPL Announces 2nd list of candidates

National

2nd Demonetisation anniversary: Cong slams Centre

Entertainment

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat Critical, Hospitalized

National

40 CRPF jawans killed in J&K’s Pulwama

Comments
Loading...