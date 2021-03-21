Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tests COVID +ve

Lok Sabha speaker and MP Om Birla has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) COVID centre in New Delhi.

According to an official statement, he is currently stable and all his parameters are normal.

“Shree Om Birla, Member of Parliament and Speaker of the Lok Sabha tested positive for Covid on March 19. He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” an official statement read.