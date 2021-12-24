Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Launch Assam Legislative Digital TV Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will officially launch the Assam Legislative Digital TV in the State Legislative Assembly central hall on Friday.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

The Lok Sabha speaker will reach the Assembly premises at 11.30 and will address the session after launching the digital TV.

Om Birla will also preside over the Pratidin Time Achievers Awards to be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati which will also be graced by the Chief Minister.

He will also visit Kamakhya Temple and will return back to Delhi today itself.

