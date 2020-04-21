Lok Sabha Worker Tests COVID-19 Positive

A housekeeping worker in the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, the infected man has not attended the office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive, sources said.

The Lok Sabha secretariat employee was admitted to the RML Hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Parliament worker’s family has been placed in isolation and 11 members have also been tested for the virus. Their results are awaited.

An official of the Parliament said that the contact tracing of the infected person, who worked in the Parliament, will begin soon.

Local civic authorities have quarantined his house in central Delhi, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on March 23, 12 days before Parliament’s Budget Session was to end after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will be locked down to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 18,000-mark while the death toll nears 600.

In Delhi, the total number of cases rose to 2,081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 47.