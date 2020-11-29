Top StoriesWorld

London: 155 Arrested For Anti-Lockdown Protests

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ABC
40

Scotland Yard’s police have made 155 arrests in connection to anti-lockdown protests in central London as an intervention to prevent public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police made arrests for offences including breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs, PTI reported.

Save Our Rights UK, a group holding demonstrations against the stay-at-home rules, said it held protests on Saturday against the government’s COVID-19 lockdown, it said.

A second lockdown took effect on November 5 and will last until December 2.

Large gatherings are banned under the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it said.

The Metropolitan Police on Saturday said its officers made a number of early interventions to prevent people from gathering and urge them to go home.

As part of this, coaches transporting protesters into the UK capital were intercepted and those who did not turn back were either arrested or issued fines or fixed penalty notices under the coronavirus legislation, the PTI report added.

