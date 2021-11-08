Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century to Take Place on Nov 19

Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century to take place on November 19

The longest partial lunar eclipse of this century will occur on November 19 with great visibility in North America, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) predicted.

According to the space agency, the lunar eclipse could last up to 3 hours and 28 minutes. During this period, 97% of the moon will appear in red. The eclipse is likely to be longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100.

During the eclipse, earth will pass between the sun and the moon in the early hours of November 19, casting a shadow on the latter. NASA said the eclipse will peak at 4 AM ET (1:30 pm Saturday, Indian Standard Time (IST).

The eclipse will take place on November 18 and 19 and people across the world will be able to catch a glimpse at different times, depending on their time zones. But the night gazers on the east coast of the US will be able to get the best view from 2-4 AM ET, according to NASA.

The eclipse will also be visible from South America, Eastern Asia, the Pacific region, and Australia. Besides this eclipse, there will be 20 total, partial and penumbral eclipses between 2021 and 2030, the reports stated.

Those who won’t be able to see the celestial event from their homes can watch it on NASA’s live stream.

