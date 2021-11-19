Longest Lunar Eclipse Today in 580 Years

The world will witness its longest partial lunar eclipse on Friday (November 19) since the 15th century. This will be the last lunar eclipse of the year which is said to be the longest one in 580 years.

The partial or Anshik Chandra Grahan or partial lunar eclipse will take place on Kartik Purnima Tithi, Shukla Paksha (November 19) starting at 12:48 PM and will end at 4:17 PM. The maximum partial eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The ending of the partial phase just after the moonrise will be visible from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

DOs AND DON’Ts DURING ECLIPSE:

During the eclipse, there are several dos and don’ts to be followed. In India, there are various beliefs associated with eclipse (Grahan). According to Hindu mythology and legends, it is said that cooking or eating food should be avoided during the period of eclipse.

It is said that after the eclipse is over, one should take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Mantras should be chanted for a healthy mind, body and soul after the Grahan.

Durbha grass/blades of the dried grass or Tulsi leaves should be kept in food containers in your kitchen and fridge. It is believed that this will help to prevent the food items get affected by the eclipse.

Pregnant women, it is believed, should stay inside the house and chant Santana Gopala Mantra for their well being. Also, everyone else should chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

It is said that drinking water during the Grahan period should be avoided.

Food should not be prepared or consumed during eclipse or Grahan.

ALSO READ: Centre to Repeal 3 Contentious Farm Laws: PM Modi