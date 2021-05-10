Lookout Notice Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Murder Case

A lookout notice has been issued by Delhi police against wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of a junior international wrestler at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

The wrestler is currenly absconding and efforts are being made to trace him. Several locations were raided in Delhi as well as in Haryana.

“Several teams have been formed to trace suspects, including Sushil Kumar. We are investigating the role of the wrestler as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found,” Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I, North West District, Delhi told a news agency.

Last week, the 23-year-old junior wrestler, one Sagar Dhankar, had died during a brawl that broke out at the stadium. He was allegeldy beaten up by a group of fellow wrestlers. Some were also injured and were admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, several eyewitnesses have made certain allegations against Sushil Kumar, after which an FIR was filed naming him and few other suspects.

Sushil Kumar is employed with the India Railways and is posted as an Officer on Special Duty at Chhattrasal Stadium, with the sports wing of the Delhi Education sports department.

He is seen as one of the most successful athletes in India as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.