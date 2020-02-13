SportsRegionalTop Stories

Lovlina Borgohain achieves World No.3 rank

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, 2020 Assam pugilist Lovlina Borgohain has secured the 3rd Rank in the 69kg category. International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Boxing Task Force has handed Lovlina rank No.3 ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers.

The 22-year-old Lovlina Borgohain, who is the two-time world bronze-medallist, holds the best rank amongst Indian women as she holds Rank 3.

Meanwhile, Amit Panghal has been ranked No.1 in the light flyweight (Men’s 49kg) category. On the other hand, MC Mary Kom is Ranked 5th in the 51kg category. The six-time world champion has 225 points to her credit.

