Lovlina Borgohain Arrives at Her Hometown in Barpathar

Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain arrived at her home town Barpathar in Golaghat district on Tuesday. She landed at Dimapur Airport at around 2 pm and directly headed towards Golaghat.

She has been given a warm welcome at Dimapur Airport by her fan followers. Landing at Dimapur, Lovlina said that she is desperate to meet her mother as it was since long time that she has not met her mother.

A grand felicitation programme has been organized for Lovlina Borgohain at Barpathar. Ministers Atul Bora and Ajanta Neog will grace the programme to felicitate the boxer.

After the felicitation programme, Lovlina will then move to her residence where the locals are waiting to welcome her.

Although Lovlina returned back to Guwahati on 12th of August, she wasn’t able to visit her home during that short return to Assam as she was caught up with various felicitation programmes arranged for her in Guwahati.

Later, on 13th August, she had to return back to Delhi to attend the Independence Day celebration on Prime Minister Modi’s invitation.

