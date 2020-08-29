Lovlina Borgohain Bags Arjuna Award

Ace Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain was formally conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award on Saturday for her outstanding performance in boxing. She is the sixth person from the state to receive the award.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the National Sports Award ceremony was held virtually via Zoom. Athletes went online from multiple cities to accept the coveted award by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

The boxer received the award in a PPE suit.

Born and brought up in Golaghat district of Assam, Borgohain, 22, is the second boxer after Shiva Thapa and the first woman from Assam to represent India at the Olympics. She won a gold medal at the 1st India Open International Boxing Tournament held in Delhi and silver at the 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament held in Guwahati.

Borgohain also won a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Cricketers Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma, and athlete Dutee Chand are among others to receive the Arjuna award.