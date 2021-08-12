Lovlina Borgohain Becomes Emotional After Landing at Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain becomes emotional after landing at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjhar as she received a rousing welcome by her fan followers and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to media at the airport, Lovlina Borgohain said, “I am very thankful to the people of Assam for which I could bag the medal in Tokyo Olympics. It could have been impossible without the blessings of the people to get a medal but I am upset that I couldn’t win the Gold medal. The Paris Olympics will be my next target to get Gold for India and for Assam.”

With tears in her eyes she thanked all the people of Assam and the state government for giving her such a grand welcome.

Lovlina will also attend a felicitation programme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra in the evening.

The Taj Vivanta authority also received her with a rousing welcome and she will take rest for sometime after which she will attend the felicitation programme. She will also attend a dinner party at Hotel Radisson Blu.  

