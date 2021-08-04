Lovlina Borgohain Dedicates Her Medal to The Nation

Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain dedicated her medal to the nation. After settling for a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina said that she is grateful to everyone for love and support.

“It has been a wonderful journey to Tokyo Olympics. Finally, my years of preparation yielded me an Olympic medal. Although I was aiming for Gold, there’s always a next time and hopeful in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I thank my entire nation for their prayers and wishes and also dedicate this medal to my country. This journey won’t be possible without the acknowledgment of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Ministry of Sports, Sports Authority of India, TOPS, OGQ, Assam Government, my Coach Raffeale Bermagasco Sir, personal coach Sandhya Gurung ma’am, sports scientist Amey Kolekar Sir, Physio Hemanta Kolita Sir, Nutritionist, all coaches, IOS sports and boxing fraternity for their constant support. My family has played a pivotal role in my success. They were there with me during thick and thin, especially my mother who motivated me a lot despite her illness,” said Lovlina Borgohain while dedicating her medal to the country.

Lovlina loses to her opponent Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey by 0-5 in the semi-final bout today.

