Lovlina Borgohain Felicitated At Kalakshetra, CM Announces Road In Her Name In Guwahati

Assam’s pride and Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was felicitated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati’s Kalakshetra on Thursday.

During the felicitation ceremony, the 23-year-old pugilist was awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government. She was also handed traditional ‘Muga Shawl’, a citation, a traditional Assamese ‘Xorai’ and a small rhino figurine.

“First of all, I want to apologize to everyone as I couldn’t bring home a gold medal. Everyone in Assam had high hopes for me. However, I did not come home empty handed. Everyone prayed for my success, for which I am really grateful. Today, I promise to the people of Assam that I will win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics,” Lovlina said during the ceremony.

“Not only education, but a career in sports is also possible. I want more sportsperson from Assam to compete in Olympics. There should be more sporting events other than boxing, only then real talents will emerge from our state,” she added.

Borgohain got a little emotional during her speech while thanking everybody for the warm gesture towards her.

“I don’t have words right now, I thank the people of Assam from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma, during his speech, urged Assam police to give Lovlina a post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He also announced that a road in Guwahati will be named after Lovlina.

Further, he also informed that a sports project in Lovlina’s name will also be set up in Sarupathar at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

All four trainers of Lovlina will also receive Rs 10 lakh each, he announced.

He also said that Lovlina will receive Rs 1 lakh every month till the commencement of the Paris Olympics in 2024. This money will be provided for her nutritious diet and sports practice, he said.

Lovlina is the first woman boxer from Assam to quality for the Olympics and win a medal.

Lovlina lost her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in welterweight women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. She settled for a bronze medal.

